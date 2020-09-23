A cashed-up property developer with ties to the Coalition stands to win from the government’s much-lauded gas plan.

Former Newcastle mayor and property developer Jeff McCloy (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

A cashed-up property developer who famously told the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) he felt like a "walking ATM" for politicians stands to win from the government’s much-lauded gas plan.

Jeff McCloy, the controversial former mayor of Newcastle who popped up last week as being the only stakeholder pushing NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro to blow up his own government over koala protections, is the joint owner of land flagged by Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor as the potential site of a new gas plant.

Taylor and Morrison announced plans last week to build a gas generator in Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley “should the market not deliver what consumers need” when AGL's Liddell plant closes in 2023. The government is reportedly scoping out the site of the old Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter, which was purchased by McCloy and fellow developer John Stevens in January.