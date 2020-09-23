Australian commercial property owners are begging business and government to send workers back to the office. But things are much worse in the US.

(Image: MOODBOARD)

If you bothered reading the Financial Review this morning you'll have seen several articles, op-eds and an editorial demanding that business and government get workers back into CBD offices to help the office and retail property sectors.

That's because some of the AFR's few remaining advertisers in the commercial property sector are feeling the pinch from the pandemic. The AFR has put on a "property summit" where they can collectively call for workers to return to their cubicles.

"I implore business leaders to get their people back to work," said office property giant Dexus head Darren Steinberg. As if people working from home -- often juggling kids and other family responsibilities while doing so -- had been sitting on their lazy arses for months.