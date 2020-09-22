And thank the TV gods the execrable Plate of Origin will be gone after tonight's three-hour torment.

Ed Kavalee, Tom Gleisner and Sam Pang on Have You Been Paying Attention? (Image: Ten)

The final AFL game of the 2020 regular competition saw Seven win total people, but it wasn’t quite enough to help it over the line in the main channels.

Port Adelaide won (with 756,000 people watching on Seven and 7mate and another 237,000 on Foxtel) and took the minor premiership, and now -- until Thursday week --Seven will be without the protection of AFL game ratings.

Tonight it has the semi-final and final of the unlamented Plate of Origin all in one long, boring broadcast that goes for three hours that will only prolong Seven’s ratings pain. Plate of Origin is an avoidable blemish.