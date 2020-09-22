The prime minister's words promoting fossil fuels are loaded with meaning — they just don't mean what they say.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison is very much at home spinning the story for the fossil-fuel industry, with phrases like "gas-led recovery" and "transition fuel" leading his government's messaging to sell the case for gas.

The term "transition" is rich in the promise of better days to come. For a government wrenched away from coal, the messaging speaks of a commitment to change -- the idea that "we've heard your concerns and we're acting".

At the same time "transition" is utterly meaningless if you don't know how long it will take to get where we're going -- or even where the destination is.