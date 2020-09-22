The Bible doesn’t say anything in particular about people who inflict sexual violations upon children.
Interestingly, the gospels mention a teaching by Jesus to the effect that an adult who entices a child to sin should have a millstone hung about their neck and be flung into the sea. This is an early iteration of the surprisingly resilient notion that children are somehow responsible for what predators do to them.
The Catholic Church certainly has no time for paedophiles. I mean, it heartily disapproves of their actions.
