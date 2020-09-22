This controversial app risks putting the vulnerable in charge of the vulnerable. So why isn't News Corp writing about it?

(Image: Mable, AAP)

Online carer platform Mable has benefitted from the advertising and marketing support of Murdoch-owned media outlets in what amounts to a remarkable blurring of editorial lines.

As we've reported, Mable failed to supply emergency staffing for the COVID-affected Newmarch aged care facility just days after receiving a multimillion-dollar contract from the federal government to do just that. It has also been criticised by experts for its platform, which provides a kind of carers' matchmaking service. It's a hands-off model that risks putting the vulnerable in charge of the vulnerable.