An ANAO report has found Infrastructure Department officials were misleading and unethical when buying land that resulted in a 1000% windfall for a Coalition donor.

In 2018 the Department of Infrastructure paid 10 times the appropriate amount for a triangle of land near the proposed Western Sydney Airport, providing a windfall to a significant Coalition donor. The government department then behaved unethically when the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) investigated the matter.

It's not clear from the ANAO's remarkable report on the scandal why exactly this happened. What is somewhat clearer is the how of the process.

Leppington Pastoral Company (LPC) was paid just under $30 million for a block of land that the department itself, just 11 months later, assessed as worth just $3 million. LPC is owned by the billionaire Perich brothers, whose parents founded the dairy company in the 1950s. The company has given around $149,000 to the Liberal and National parties since 2002, and $28,000 to Labor between 2002 and 2007.