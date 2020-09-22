Two weeks ago this elderly woman was left at Nambour Hospital. Today, police still have no answers.

(Image: Supplied/Unsplash)

One Sunday afternoon earlier this month, an elderly woman was left outside Nambour Hospital on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. She has no name and, it appears, no family or friends.

This woman stood out. She was distressed, agitated, and abandoned by a man who disappeared down Hospital Road.

Now, 16 days later, she’s been moved to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and it appears we don’t know much more. It seems like the man was doing his civic duty by dropping this woman off at the hospital door. It is believed they are not related.