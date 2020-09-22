The government’s new emissions road map is built on a lot of assumptions. Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor have woven a narrative about gas and "emerging technologies" that allows them to avoid talking about renewables.
But underlying this narrative are a whole lot of claims experts say come dangerously close to misinformation.
“[Morrison] is using language very carefully in ways that if you pull it apart it is technically correct but creates a misleading impression,” the Grattan Institute’s Tony Wood says.
