CPAC is back for 2020 with Senator Jim Molan and Rowan Dean. They should have a lot to talk about. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Senator Jim Molan

CPAC's back Over the weekend, we got the dual announcement that Senator Jim Molan and Sky after-dark stalwart Rowan Dean (who comes up on auto-complete if you type in the names of the other speakers) are appearing at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

One of the current fixations of the hard-right -- and of Dean in particular -- is cancel culture. Perhaps Dean could discuss the issue with Molan. After all, no one is better placed to discuss this scourge than the senator.

Molan resolutely failed to suffer a single consequence after sharing the propaganda of far-right group Britain First (which has links to both Jo Cox’s murderer and the Finsbury Park terrorist) in 2018. That is unless you count an editorial defending him in the Oz.