Former Fortescue executive and current COVID-19 Commission head Nev Power (Image: AAP)

Secrecy has been a cornerstone of the Morrison government -- whether it's sending in police to raid the homes of journalists or maintaining secrecy around the trial of Witness K and his lawyer.

This is no less true in the murky world of procurement, where government contracts appear to be flying out the door with limited checks and balances.

The latest contract to avoid a competitive process was awarded to aged care "disruptor" Mable, a company which Crikey reveals has deep links to the Liberal party.