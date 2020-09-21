When is it OK to send someone a death threat? Occasionally? Sometimes? How about never?
A week ago, the UK’s Telegraph newspaper published a review of Troubled Blood, the latest book from best-selling author JK Rowling, which she wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. It contained the following sentence: “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”
In fact, the review was seemingly written purely to provoke outrage. There is no transgender character in the 927-page book; just a male character who disguises himself in a woman’s coat and hat to approach a victim.
