An Inq investigation has found that an organisation appointed by the federal government to provide a surge workforce for aged care facilities is backed by a powerful business network which includes Liberal Party donors, members and campaign helpers.

Online workforce platform Mable Technologies was awarded a $5.8 million contract without open tender in April to provide emergency staff for COVID-affected aged care homes.

Within four days of being appointed, however, the company was unable to provide staff for Sydney's Newmarch aged care facility, leaving Newmarch -- which had lost 87% of its staff -- to beg the federal health department to find "other avenues ... to source suitable and skilled staff".