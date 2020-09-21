The expansion of police state powers in Victoria does require serious interrogation. But we're not sure Somyurek is the man to do it.

Adem Somyurek (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Look, anyone who heard the tapes that had piled up in the 60 Minutes office midyear would get the impression that disgraced former Labor power broker Adem Somyurek had a pretty sturdy brass neck. But this is ridiculous.

Somyurek has penned an op-ed for The Australian slamming his former boss for stripping Victorians of their civil liberties and circumventing the party room, Daniel Andrews is “power-hungry”, according to the apparently unironic headline.

The expansion of police state powers in Victoria does require serious interrogation. But Somyurek offering advice while his scandal is still so fresh in the mind is fairly rich, and adds to the impression that the Oz would publish an op-ed by Billy McFarland as long he was willing to question whether we’re spending too much money per head to keep the elderly alive.