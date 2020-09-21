This is an issue that goes to the heart of the worldwide tech wars: how do you stop big tech companies positioning themselves as gatekeepers?

The app marketplace is the latest front of the global fight with big tech, and it looks like Australia's regulators may be taking up arms. This month the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced an inquiry into these marketplaces as part of its ongoing monitoring of platforms.

Companies like Google and Apple take up to 30% of every transaction that passes through their stores, and a back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests this big tech "tax" is costing global consumers billions of dollars each year.

