Guy Rundle charts the CV of Tasmania University vice-chancellor Rufus Black.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan and University of Tasmania vice-chancellor Rufus Black (Images: AAP, UTAS)

The latest twist and turn in the Dan Tehan higher-ed funding boondoggle stuff-up saga is that Uni of Tasmania vice-chancellor Rufus Black has signed up for it. Which is of course an attempt to get the vote of Jacqui Lambie.

In a submission to the Senate inquiry, Black noted that the funding scheme would help UTAS "pursue its goals" by which he meant -- surrrrprise -- make it an overseas student destination.

Tasmanians wanting to do an arts degree in the lowest median income state? They would have to saddle themselves with $50k of debt. Which in terms of salary expectations is more like $75k, given the absence of regional adjustments.