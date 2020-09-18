When a complaint is lodged, who — besides the harasser — should be liable for fixing the culture?

Foreground: Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins (Image: AAP). Background: Dyson Heydon and George Coorey (Images: AAP, Twitter)

Three years before an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation found former University of Adelaide vice-chancellor Peter Rathjen guilty of sexual misconduct, he addressed a report on sexual harassment at Australian universities.

“We believe that one incident of sexual harassment is one too many," said Rathjen, who was vice-chancellor of the University of Tasmania at the time.

Just a few years prior to this, he had been investigated for sexually harassing or abusing a student at Melbourne University -- a fact he later tried to conceal from ICAC.