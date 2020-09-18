Three years before an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation found former University of Adelaide vice-chancellor Peter Rathjen guilty of sexual misconduct, he addressed a report on sexual harassment at Australian universities.
“We believe that one incident of sexual harassment is one too many," said Rathjen, who was vice-chancellor of the University of Tasmania at the time.
Just a few years prior to this, he had been investigated for sexually harassing or abusing a student at Melbourne University -- a fact he later tried to conceal from ICAC.
