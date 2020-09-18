It's been a big week for the Nats. How better to remember it than over a hearty roast lamb?

(Image: Crikey)

It’s been a huge week for the Nats and by huge I mean in a full hat n’ alimony Joycean way.

It started on the ABC’s meandering response in search of a pertinent question called Q&A, with a spat between Michael McCormack and “the blade” from Toledo (Ohio) Kristina Keneally.

The member for Riverina was calmly eviscerated by the Labor spokeswoman on immigration and citizenship in front of a mildly latte-deprived COVID-safe ABC audience on the question of 25,000 Australians stranded overseas finding it impossible to return home.

McCormack arguing that it was the “quarantine capacity that the states asked them [the government] to put in place” didn’t fly with Keneally, who promptly pointed out that quarantine is a Commonwealth responsibility and, in a classic “dogleg move”, tabled as evidence the amount they managed to spend on flying seafood out of the country:

If you are a lobster or a crayfish you get a chartered flight out of Australia. We’ve spent $350 million on 1800 chartered flights taking [you] overseas but what have we done for stranded Australians? How many chartered flights? None.

McCormack then cleverly hung himself on the butcher’s hook by countering: “It’s not just crayfish; it’s sheep, fruit and vegetables.”

McCormack sounded like a man well into stage three of the five stages of crisis management and looked haunted in the way that reminds you of NRL coaches whose teams are languishing at the bottom of the ladder.

Thanks for signing up We look forward to seeing you bright and early with your need-to-know talking points and tidbits for the day ahead. Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Please enter your email address Sign up

Not to be outdone, NSW Deputy PM John “Pork” Barilaro, obviously unaware of Dirty Dancing let alone The Art of War, has learnt the newly minted maxim “nobody puts Berejiklian in a corner” after he threatened to move National MPs to the crossbench of a koala policy clash. When you have to front up to the press to explain “I’m not anti-koala” you’ve probably already lost the argument.

Barilaro, while purporting to support those on the land while being all about kindness to regional urban developers, engendered his own extinction event and also learnt that you don’t bring a banana to a knife fight.

A couple of weeks earlier, overlooking the Opera House, was the launch of the Nat’s $12 million Going Global Package with Margra Lamb. Barilaro and NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet were upbeat over the announcement. But the mood turned when Lisa Visentin, political reporter for the SMH, methodically plucked the legs from Perrottet (who stood swaying, mantis-like, under the lights). The ABC’s Ursula Malone then kindly finished him off with: “There have been calls for you to resign. Why haven’t you?”

While the treasurer rolled down his sleeves again and scuttled off, Barilaro cheerily stayed on to chat and finish off the lamb, while I was privy to a very rare event: a Nationals leader representing a farmer’s interest.

Roast lamb leg in chamomile

Serves four (plus leftovers for sandwiches)

Ingredients

1.5kg lamb leg (long leg, rump on)

2 tsp sea salt

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

50ml olive oil

50g best-quality chamomile tea (not tea bags)

2 onions, roots removed, cut into quarters

splash of white wine for deglazing

small bunch of fresh chamomile

Method

Remove the lamb from the refrigerator one hour before preparation to allow more even cooking. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Evenly score the skin of the lamb to a depth of 5mm and rub the salt in. In a food processor, blend the garlic and olive oil into a paste, then rub this all over the lamb. Sprinkle over the chamomile tea leaves. Heat a heavy roasting tin in the oven until hot. Put the lamb and onion in the tin and cook for 1.5 hours or so (25-30 minutes per 500g), basting the meat with its fat from time to time. Cook the lamb to your preferred temperature. I prefer medium 55-60°C on the bone for the best flavour and texture. Remove the meat from the oven to rest for 20-30 minutes before serving. Tip off some of the fat and deglaze the tin with a splash of white wine. Reduce the wine to nothing then add a little water. Bring to the boil, scraping the pan with a wooden spoon. Thicken the jus with a spoon of corn starch slurry. Pour it over the sliced lamb to serve. Garnish with the fresh chamomile flowers and carve the lamb at the table.

Serve with roast spuds, a chicory salad and a young pinot.