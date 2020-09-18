The pandemic looms large over next month's council elections.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Nominations for Victoria’s 76 statewide local government elections opened yesterday and with Melbourne in hard lockdown until at least September 28 it's going to be a unique fully postal election with campaigning severely limited.

Candidates have until midday Tuesday to nominate ahead of a postal voting period from October 6 to October 24. In the City of Melbourne, Australia’s hardest-hit local government area by COVID-19, we have the bizarre situation of independent Lord Mayor Sally Capp being so focused on the pandemic that she is yet to announce who will be running on her ticket.

Capp is being challenged by Arron Wood, the deputy lord mayor she inherited from her disgraced predecessor Robert Doyle. Wood has shrugged off his association with Doyle and is pitching to the business community, which has a unique gerrymander in that each non-residential ratepayer or commercial renter is given two votes.