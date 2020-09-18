Sexual violence is a scourge that permeates every layer of Australian society. To fight it, our laws need to be reformed.

Foreground: Harvey Weinstein. Background: Dylan Farrow (Images: AAP)

The global gold standard for bringing down a sexual predator is Dylan Farrow’s relentless pursuit of Harvey Weinstein, exhaustively chronicled in his book Catch and Kill.

But here in Australia, because of the differences between US and Australian defamation law, the big catches have not been reeled in by the media but by the (so far) rare instances of institutional leaders being prepared to call powerful perpetrators to account.

Our incoming defamation law reforms, which will create a public interest defence for investigative reporting, are the first of three major legal developments that I believe are prerequisites to a genuine change of culture around sexual harassment in the workplace. The other two are starkly illustrated in Farrow’s book.