Staff at New York University's (NYU) Sydney campus have been paid JobKeeper as local universities missed out, leading to thousands of job cuts.
University Australia estimates universities will lose between $3.1 billion and $4.8 billion this year alone and 21,000 university jobs are at risk. The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) has said more than 11,000 jobs have been lost.
Meanwhile, independent higher education providers have been granted the big bucks to keep 5038 staff on site.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.