The National Tertiary Education Union says the Morrison government is deliberately decimating higher education.

University of Sydney has asked staff to 'suggest' how to cut up to 30% of jobs in some faculties.

Staff at New York University's (NYU) Sydney campus have been paid JobKeeper as local universities missed out, leading to thousands of job cuts.

University Australia estimates universities will lose between $3.1 billion and $4.8 billion this year alone and 21,000 university jobs are at risk. The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) has said more than 11,000 jobs have been lost.

Meanwhile, independent higher education providers have been granted the big bucks to keep 5038 staff on site.