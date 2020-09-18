A period that has radically reshaped our world should shape our cultural output for years to come. What will the literary impact be?

17th century art depicting the Black Death in London (Image: Wikimedia)

During the long months of lockdown, millions of ambitious writers have been bashing out the great pandemic novel/screenplay. Most will be terrible. But perhaps a handful might come close to capturing the surreal disquiet of the past months.

While 2020 is a year none of us will be eager to relive any time soon, it’s only a matter of time before the first wave of corona-lit is upon us. The maddening, loneliness of lockdown, the helplessness of watching death close in, the banality of a million zoom calls are, whether we like it or not, all fertile artistic and literary terrain.

And for centuries, literature has had a morbid fascination with plagues -- from Boccacio’s The Decameron to Mantel’s Wolf Hall, by way of Poe and Shelley and Camus.