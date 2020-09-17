The Block helped Nine to a win, thanks in part to a strong showing in the older male demos.

The Block (1.01 million) led Nine to a win in total people and the main channels and a solid performance in people above 49 years of age (really the sub-group -- males, 49 to 54s) because The Bachelor (Ten, 780,000 nationally) did very well in the 16 to 49 age groups and among women 25 to 54.

For the ABC Hard Quiz (988,000) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (816,000) did well, as did 7.30 (888,000) and the 7pm News (1.08 million). In fact the ABC again finished third in total people and in the main channels. While The Bach did well for Ten, it can’t carry the night and Ten’s absence of viewers in other timeslots is looking costly. Gogglebox -- 175,000 on Foxtel -- will help lift Ten tonight from the desert.

In breakfast Sunrise had 450,000 national and 255,000 metro viewers, then Today, 328,000 and 215,000, followed ABC News Breakfast, 315,000 and 208,000.