With an election looming in Queensland it's no surprise the prime minister moved from consensus to censure.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

As Morrison pivots from his Team Australia moment to politics as usual -- at least where state Labor premiers are concerned -- the early media enthusiasm for tough public health measures seems to have swivelled with him.

This is partly the crumbling of media resistance to the thud-thud-thud of News Corp campaigning, partly a follow-the-leader response to Morrison, and partly a parochial defensiveness about the ACT, where so many opinion-makers live.

News Corp's tabloid noise machines have been thundering away for months now at Victoria's "Dictator Dan" Andrews and Queensland's Annastacia Palaszczuk over lockdowns and border closures. In Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph, Victoria has been held up as a “there but for the grace of God” morality tale.