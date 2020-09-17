What a cosy club Australian business is. Today the Nine Network donated an entire page in its dying organs, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, to Alan Joyce’s Qantas to solicit public support for the reopening of borders — because “Australians love to travel” and we “want to be reunited with loved ones”.
The rapport between the two is understandable. Nine, of course, is chaired by Peter Costello, whose political career was started with an attack on workers in the Dollar Sweets case and finished by another attack, WorkChoices. Alan Joyce is famous for his attacks on Qantas workers, including grounding his entire fleet in 2011.
But is Costello backing Joyce calling for an end to the federal government’s border restrictions? Wouldn’t that be a tad embarrassing for the government?
Have no fear, Qantas only wants domestic borders reopened. Nary a word about Morrison’s national border restrictions, which are costing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the tourism and higher education sectors, not to mention inflicting enormous damage on Qantas itself.
Seems for Joyce and Costello it’s one rule for state Labor premiers, and another for border closures backed by the Libs.
Classic “cherry picking” by those two self-serving bastards.
More fellatio friendly fornicatory frolics from uncaring profiteers, conservative copulatory coiners, the disgusting class of extreme selfish, egofixated righteous rightwingery and wickedness. Joyce the leprechaun from looby land is a disgrace to decent discourse.
Basil Costello : “Listen, don’t mention the national border. I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it all right.”
The Federal Government stuff over handling the covid-19 pandemic has led to lots of “problems” that with proper planning and management would not have occurred. But , a silver lining – it can now blame the states for all the problems.
How the hell they get away with all this is beyond me.
Bill, the Feds get away with it because they make certain sure that THEY don’t make any actual decisions. Bully and bribe whoever, but never make a decision themselves. They can then claim to have been part of anything good and completely distance themselves from anything that hassles the punters. Reminds me of ‘Birdy Num Num’ by Peter Sellers in The Party. Scotty from Marketing does not hold a hose! Ever!
I got a request from Qantas today as a Frequent Flier to help them lobby federal and state members and ministers. I responded with a message that said that the borders should stay locked until the medicos say it is OK and that this action is undermining health. I gave permission for them to share my comments, but I suspect they won’t.