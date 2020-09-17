Why are disability providers failing to report deaths — and why is the NDIS letting them off scot free?

Georgi Hadden's complaint was closed when she left her providers. (Image: supplied)

Disability service providers have delayed reporting the deaths of hundreds of people with disabilities to the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, the sector’s troubled watchdog, new data shows.

The NDIS watchdog receives reports of 11 deaths a week on average -- but nearly 20% aren’t reported for more than five days.

Despite this, no providers were fined for not reporting the death in a timely manner as required by the commission.