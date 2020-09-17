For some people solar energy is the future. But millions of working class people fear it will make them surplus to requirements.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Joel Fitzgibbon in the House of Representatives (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's essential that every government initiative, if it is to succeed, has clear targets. The Morrison government's Hunter Valley gas plan has a clear target: Joel Fitzgibbon, the embattled member for Hunter, whose once safe seat is now marginal after a 21% vote for One Nation last year.

Fitzgibbon is fighting for his life -- and his honour. Hunter is a Labor legacy, held uninterrupted since 1910 by Doc Evatt and two Labor father-son teams: the Jameses and the Fitzgibbons. To avoid being the bloke who lost this dusty jewel in the crown, Fitzgibbon has become a de facto independent within the Labor fold, running a relentless war against Labor policy on coal, renewables etc.

Labor could expel or deselect him, but it won't of course. It's the usual one-two. Fitzgibbon goes off, playing to the Valley, Labor chastises him, playing to the big city 'burbs, and on it goes. Eventually this becomes normalised, and might even be a better way of dealing with Labor's geographical divide than its pre-2019 idea of having Bill Shorten say one thing on coal in Townsville and another in Northcote, as if the telegraph had not yet been developed.