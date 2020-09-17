Labor front bench joel fitzgibbon anthony albanese
Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Joel Fitzgibbon in the House of Representatives (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's essential that every government initiative, if it is to succeed, has clear targets. The Morrison government's Hunter Valley gas plan has a clear target: Joel Fitzgibbon, the embattled member for Hunter, whose once safe seat is now marginal after a 21% vote for One Nation last year.

Fitzgibbon is fighting for his life -- and his honour. Hunter is a Labor legacy, held uninterrupted since 1910 by Doc Evatt and two Labor father-son teams: the Jameses and the Fitzgibbons. To avoid being the bloke who lost this dusty jewel in the crown, Fitzgibbon has become a de facto independent within the Labor fold, running a relentless war against Labor policy on coal, renewables etc.

Labor could expel or deselect him, but it won't of course. It's the usual one-two. Fitzgibbon goes off, playing to the Valley, Labor chastises him, playing to the big city 'burbs, and on it goes. Eventually this becomes normalised, and might even be a better way of dealing with Labor's geographical divide than its pre-2019 idea of having Bill Shorten say one thing on coal in Townsville and another in Northcote, as if the telegraph had not yet been developed.