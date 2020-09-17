The Malaysian government is looking to wrap up and move on from one of the world’s biggest corruption scandals -- but there are still key questions about the government's legitimacy now the tainted party is back in power.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said more than $6 billion in government funds was siphoned from a Malaysian state investment fund called 1MDB, set up to invest in nation-building projects across Malaysia.
But it became a political slush fund and personal bank account for friends, family and allies of the former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.
