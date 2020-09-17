The party that stole $6b is back in power and the stench from one of the world's most sordid political scandals hangs in the air.

Former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak.

The Malaysian government is looking to wrap up and move on from one of the world’s biggest corruption scandals -- but there are still key questions about the government's legitimacy now the tainted party is back in power.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said more than $6 billion in government funds was siphoned from a Malaysian state investment fund called 1MDB, set up to invest in nation-building projects across Malaysia.

But it became a political slush fund and personal bank account for friends, family and allies of the former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.