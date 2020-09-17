Blame it on Rio The recent troubles assailing Rio Tinto have been well documented -- losing its CEO and two senior executives over the destruction of a 46,000-year-old Indigenous site at Juukan Gorge. But hey, what's all that in the face of some really top notch engineering?
A tipster got in contact to let us know that at the Australian Engineering Excellence Awards Western Australian division -- hosted via live stream this week -- Rio Tinto was announced as the state finalist for the prestigious national Sir William Hudson award.
Given the current situation at Rio Tinto, it's a helluva time to be celebrating their achievements, but we're sure they'll take what they can get.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.