Rio Tinto is up for an award (yes, that Rio Tinto), Bob Woodward says Trump is unfit (yes, that Bob Woodward), and Tony Abbott won't be posting any holiday snaps anytime soon.

US President Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

Blame it on Rio The recent troubles assailing Rio Tinto have been well documented -- losing its CEO and two senior executives over the destruction of a 46,000-year-old Indigenous site at Juukan Gorge. But hey, what's all that in the face of some really top notch engineering?

A tipster got in contact to let us know that at the Australian Engineering Excellence Awards Western Australian division -- hosted via live stream this week -- Rio Tinto was announced as the state finalist for the prestigious national Sir William Hudson award.

Given the current situation at Rio Tinto, it's a helluva time to be celebrating their achievements, but we're sure they'll take what they can get.