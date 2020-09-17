It's a move that could cause ripples across the Caribbean — but any winds of change are unlikely to sway Australia towards a republic.

Queen Elizabeth II with Governor-General of Barbados Sandra Mason (Image: Buckingham Palace)

The British empire is about to lose another of its scattered remains -- Barbados has announced plans to become a republic.

“The time has come to leave our colonial past behind,” its Governor-General Sandra Mason said when delivering an address on behalf of Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

It’s a move which could have ripples across the Caribbean where, like Australia, many countries remain in the halfway house of constitutional monarchy despite bubbling support for republicanism.