A sexual harassment complaint is made. Heads roll, careers take a downturn. People are forced to leave the company. The victim's risk of developing depression or cardiovascular disease or dying from suicide all increase.
And the perpetrator goes on to be promoted.
As recent cases in Australia have shown, it's rare for workplace sexual harassers to face serious consequences. They might have to sell a boat to pay off a settlement or forgo part of their bonus, but soon they’re right back on track.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.