Recent history shows that alleged perpetrators cop a slap on the wrist while victims go on to suffer for years.

Frederic Michel-Verdier (Image: Twitter)

A sexual harassment complaint is made. Heads roll, careers take a downturn. People are forced to leave the company. The victim's risk of developing depression or cardiovascular disease or dying from suicide all increase.

And the perpetrator goes on to be promoted.

As recent cases in Australia have shown, it's rare for workplace sexual harassers to face serious consequences. They might have to sell a boat to pay off a settlement or forgo part of their bonus, but soon they’re right back on track.