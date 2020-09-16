A South African community has had a David and Goliath win in court over mining in its area. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

East coast, best coast The South African Eastern Cape community of Xolobeni -- in the Xhosa language spoken by most Eastern Cape inhabitants, the “X” is pronounced as a click -- after years of work have had a big win on mining in the area, and it's all thanks to Australia (though not in the way we might like...).

The North-Gauteng High Court has ruled that affected communities have a right to see mining licence applications -- levelling the information asymmetry in negotiations with mining companies.

Previously communities had to rely on a cumbersome, slow freedom of information process that would as often as not end in rejection.