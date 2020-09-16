East coast, best coast The South African Eastern Cape community of Xolobeni -- in the Xhosa language spoken by most Eastern Cape inhabitants, the “X” is pronounced as a click -- after years of work have had a big win on mining in the area, and it's all thanks to Australia (though not in the way we might like...).
The North-Gauteng High Court has ruled that affected communities have a right to see mining licence applications -- levelling the information asymmetry in negotiations with mining companies.
Previously communities had to rely on a cumbersome, slow freedom of information process that would as often as not end in rejection.
