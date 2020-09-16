Another night, another flop. But at least Seven no longer needs to compete with The Masked Singer.

Plate of Origin judges Matt Preston, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan (Image: Seven)

Another night, another flop for Plate of Origin. The show's ratings continue to pancake, with just 582,000 nationally last night.

That failure was made to look better by Ten’s slump: no Masked Singer means no ratings. The network was a weak fourth behind the ABC in third. Seven stayed second because of the solid start with the 6pm news. And The Block had enough (1.13 million) to keep Nine in front and on top of the demos.

Halifax: Retribution was on 726,000 -- neither growing nor losing viewers. But the slow night made the cadences of the first Alps stage in the Tour de France very watchable. Tonight it's a very serious mountain stage -- the first of the two stages that will decide this year’s race.