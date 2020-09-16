New research shows that when far-right figures are booted off Facebook and Twitter, they quickly find a new home — and potentially, a more susceptible audience.

Blair Cottrell and Milo Yiannopoulos (Images: AAP, AP)

Ever wonder where far-right identities such as Katie Hopkins, Milo Yiannopoulos and Blair Cottrell wind up when Facebook and Twitter ban them? What will happen to those QAnon believers who have been forced to "decamp" from Facebook?

While people might celebrate the bans or "de-platforming" of various commentators as a way of preventing the spread of extreme views on either the left, right or just plain loopy sides of politics, the reality is that there are digital sites that will allow extreme voices to publish their views with minimal or no forum moderation.

The sites include Gab, an equivalent for those who have been punted from Twitter or Facebook, and Parler, which is an alternative to Twitter.