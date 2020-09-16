The intelligence community is once again trying to reach out to regular Australians. There's nothing creepy about it at all.

(Image: Getty)

What a strange time for our intelligence agencies to try to present a human face. While the media has a brief conniption over the revelation that Chinese intelligence does precisely what Australian, US and UK intelligence have been doing for years, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service is launching a recruitment ad.

"This is a person of interest to [ASIS]," the voice-over informs us over footage of a hooded hacker type -- she is "in a race against time" as security forces appear to close in -- before the reveal: she's actually a person ASIS is interested in ... hiring.

The "we're going to arrest this person ... sike! We're actually going to hire this person (until they turn whistleblower)!" ad joins a notable list of recent attempts by intelligence agencies in Australia to present a kinder, gentler face.