With another dozen stories across the media on the “Zhenhua Data leak” today, Australian journalists are doing a splendid impersonation of cats in YouTube videos — the ones where an innocuous piece of fruit or veg is placed behind an unsuspecting animal, yielding theoretically amusing reactions of shock in the poor feline.
Elsewhere, a more apt indifference greeted the allegedly deeply worrying database that has the Australian Financial Review pontificating about Chinese interference.
“Not something that’s useful enough for military or intelligence targeting” and “totally aspirational” were two of the descriptions used by one US cybersecurity expert. “Open-source data is universally used for spying,” according to a congressman on the House Intelligence Committee.
Oh, wait, so… we might be doing exactly the same thing as the miscreants at Zhenhua?
One of the many AFR writers — this is the biggest AFR beat-up since its last Tim Wilson industry super fund story, all packaged under the absurd title “The China Files” — admitted that it was “conceivable” that “US, British, Australian and other nations are also mining and scraping publicly available information for their own ends”.
Well, it’s more than “conceivable”. We know for a fact they do it from the Snowden material. Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter are among the apps targeted by the NSA, Australian Signals Directorate and other Five Eyes intelligence agencies.
In fact, then-president Barack Obama at one stage piously complained about the privacy impact of Big Tech social media platforms while saying nothing about how his own intelligence agencies relied on it.
But what would AFR readers know about what Edward Snowden revealed? The AFR studiously avoided covering Snowden’s extensive revelations of the crimes, abuses and misconduct of Five Eyes intelligence agencies — despite the fact that one of his key revelations was the massive extent to which Five Eyes agencies engage in commercial espionage rather than pursue terrorists or criminals.
Perhaps the AFR approves of our intelligence officials when they busy themselves for the betterment of shareholders, rather than protecting Australia?
What the AFR offered about Snowden instead can be summed up by the following headlines. “Was Edward Snowden a Russian agent?“; “Edward Snowden: whistleblower or traitor“; “Edward Snowden is a criminal“; “Most powerful spy says Snowden leaks will cost lives“; “Latest Snowden leaks ‘deeply troubling’”; “Edward Snowden gets Russian web tech job: report“; “Media crossing the line on spy leaks“.
Clearly the AFR has been too busy smearing Snowden and the journalists who reported his important revelations to pay attention to what he actually showed about what Western spy agencies do — and to their own citizens, not just Chinese politicians and business figures.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
Without subscribers, Crikey can’t do what it does. Fortunately, our support base is growing.
Every day, Crikey aims to bring new and challenging insights into politics, business, national affairs, media and society. We lift up the rocks that other news media largely ignore. Without your support, more of those rocks – and the secrets beneath them — will remain lodged in the dirt.
Join today and get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for just $12.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Thanks for injecting some rationality into the hysterical gibberings of the mainstream media on this issue, Bernard. Of course we need look no further than Dutton’s recent assaults on privacy (metadata retention, forcing secure software designers to create ‘back doors’, siccing the signals directorate onto us etc.) to know that the Australian government is not content to merely use open source data to spy on its citizens.
We need our own GDPR, same as the Europeans.
The Terms of Service of all major social media apps require us to allow the most intrusive level of surveillance over our communications, actions, “private conversations” etc.
Facebook for example – we typically allow FB to:
We’ve had clueless Attorneys General like Brandis and Porter, whose job it is to protect us from being bugged in this way.
Honestly, the AFP and the cops would need warrants for what countless foreign corporations vacuum up on us every day.
People complained, on Twitter FFS, about the relatively harmless Covid19 app.
Why is this bugging of the Australian Population by Foreign Corps not even an issue in Australia?
And we’re about get our knickers in a twist about Zhenhua?
Cmon.
In the distant past the AFR was reasonably useful disseminating news about the economy. All they are missing now is the page three photograph of a bare breasted woman. In the interests of research, the very least the editorial staff could have done was read Permanent Record.
Yep hysteria cos its China.
Why dont people take more care with social media regarding their identity, too busy showing others photos and websites using their weak passwords:; they are giving their privacy away.