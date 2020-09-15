When sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins delivered the landmark report into sexual harassment in Australian workplaces in March, following an 18-month national inquiry, she said there was momentum for change.
“Australia was once at the forefront of tackling sexual harassment globally … Australia now lags behind other countries in preventing and responding to sexual harassment," she wrote.
"There is an urgency for change. There is the momentum for reform."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.