Australia is lagging behind in dealing with its culture of workplace sexual harassment. This week, Crikey looks at what's holding change back.

When sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins delivered the landmark report into sexual harassment in Australian workplaces in March, following an 18-month national inquiry, she said there was momentum for change.

“Australia was once at the forefront of tackling sexual harassment globally … Australia now lags behind other countries in preventing and responding to sexual harassment," she wrote.

"There is an urgency for change. There is the momentum for reform."