The growing remit of Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young raises some awkward questions about who's really in charge of the state...

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

So it’s come to this: police stationed outside the home of Queensland's top public servant, tailing her in order to keep her safe while she determines the state’s border policy.

Thus far, chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young has done a sterling job of keeping Queensland relatively COVID-free. That’s not at issue. This issue is: is this her job? Should a public servant take over the role of a premier, whose ambit is surely wider than any specific policy area?

This is a health crisis first and foremost, but it’s also an economic crisis, a conundrum for schools, a mental health minefield and a dozen other things.

So why has one public servant been handed a role where she is being forced to make decisions on more than health. This is the role Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has given her; a role Palaszczuk has all but admitted trumps her own during COVID-19.