So once again, the party of the free market decides the market could use a little prod in the direction they'd prefer.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Prime Minster Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor have today issued an ultimatum to the electricity sector: “the government will step up and back a new gas power plant in the Hunter Valley if the sector doesn't replace [the Liddell power station's] capacity."

This continued push for a "gas-fired" recovery comes at the behest of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission which, coincidentally, is dominated by figures from the gas industry.

