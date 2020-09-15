From 'greenies' to 'arsonists': Australia is watching the West Coast wildfires with an eerie sense of déjà vu.

Wild fires in California (Image: AP)

For Australians, the pictures out of California provoke an eerie sense of déjà vu -- a reminder of a summer we’d rather forget. San Francisco choking under apocalyptic blood-red skies. Homes and livelihoods incinerated in minutes. Lines of shell-shocked evacuees.

In the United States, the links between climate change and a devastatingly severe fire season are as obvious as they were obvious during our black summer. But just like in January, the West Coast wildfires have been accompanied by a barrage of disinformation downplaying the connection with climate change.

Greenies, not climate change

As California Governor Gavin Newsom begged the country to take action on a climate emergency, President Donald Trump found another cause.