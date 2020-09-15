In a crisis, never underestimate the popularity of cash. The Reserve Bank’s (RBA) regular data series on banknotes shows Aussies seeking refuge in the sort of money that can’t be brought asunder by a blackout or a Chinese cyber attack. And when we turn to cash, we favour 50s. The $50 bill, known colloquially as the pineapple for its bright yellow colour, has been in hot demand this year, and the RBA’s note printing arm has churned out an additional $7.5 billion of them since the end of January.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
Without subscribers, Crikey can’t do what it does. Fortunately, our support base is growing.
Every day, Crikey aims to bring new and challenging insights into politics, business, national affairs, media and society. We lift up the rocks that other news media largely ignore. Without your support, more of those rocks – and the secrets beneath them — will remain lodged in the dirt.
Join today and get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for just $12.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment