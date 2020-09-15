This flailing group just scored a big injection of cash. But will it be enough to actually compete with its left-wing rivals?

Advance Australia's Captain GetUp.

Advance Australia has had a quiet pandemic. But the conservative activist group, that bills itself as the right-wing antidote to progressive GetUp, finally got a bit of attention today, after receiving a $1 million donation from former fund manager Simon Fenwick.

Fenwick told the Financial Review he is worried about “dictatorial” politicians like Dan Andrews and “that Australia’s freedom, prosperity and security is being undermined by leftwing agendas”. His injection of cash could be a much-needed boost for an organisation that has fallen behind its left-wing rivals in the pandemic’s battle of ideas.

What happened to Advance Australia?

It’s been almost two years since Advance Australia was set up. It's the most recent version of the right’s long-held dream of creating an anti-GetUp.