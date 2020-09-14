John Barilaro puts on the tough guy act. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Barilaro of laughs In today's dose of "what do you take me for?" New South Wales Nationals leader John Barilaro has told his critics in the Liberal Party to “put up or shut up”. This is after he resolutely failed to do either last week.

“It’s simple: if you don’t like it, you know where the door is,” the Nationals leader said, after Police Minister Dave Elliott suggested Barilaro should consider his position.

Side note: when Dave "I would want my kids strip-searched" Elliott is the voice of reason, something is definitely awry.