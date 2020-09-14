Australia doesn't have a fuel security problem, but there will be few voices raised in objection to some old-fashioned protectionism about petrol supplies.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's a rule of thumb of politics in recent years that if you use the word "security" a lot, you'll be taken seriously and people will switch off their critical faculties. This used to only apply to national security, until other industries adopted it as well. Biosecurity. Information security. Water security. Food security. Energy security. And, of course, fuel security.

That's why the government this morning announced a $200 million-plus investment to boost Australia's fuel security. "Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s fuel security was essential for our national security," according to the press release. “Fuel security underpins our entire economy." So it has to be, well, secured.

The word, or variants of it, is used a dozen times. For good measure, "sovereign" is thrown in three times. Everyone likes something "sovereign".