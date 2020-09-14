There's going to be huge fight between NCA News Wire and Acta Diurna AAP. Who will win? And what will we all lose?

(Image: AAP/Danny Casey)

News Corp is just four months away from launching its internal newswire service into the open market. But is there space in Australian media for this and an independent straight news agency (as the new AAP hopes to be)?

That’s the latest media policy challenge for Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. There are growing calls from former Labor PM Kevin Rudd, un-named Liberal backbenchers and Senate crossbenchers for the government to keep the independent wire service alive, perhaps through the Public Interest News Gathering fund.

The new organisation that emerged from the closure of the old AAP by its majority owners, News Corp and Nine, has christened itself Acta Diurna AAP after the Roman public notices (literally, “daily deeds”). The challenge? Their market wants daily deeds done dirt cheap.