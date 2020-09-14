'If we're going to clean up aged care, we need to be frank and fearless, and how can you be frank and fearless if you're not truly independent?'

Ian Yates Chief Executive of COTA (Image: AAP/James Elsby)

The Council on the Ageing (COTA) is a not-for-profit organisation whose core mission is to stand up for the rights, interests and futures of older Australians.

So why is it investing in an aged care app that some experts say should be banned because it puts older people at risk?

COTA is a relatively small investor in Mable, an Uber-like tech company that boasts it is disrupting the aged care sector by linking carers directly with clients.