This case illustrates a peculiar paradox beneath the concept of racial discrimination: what, actually, is race?

Fiona Bendall and Duncan Bendall (Images: YouTube)

Is Australian a race? According to a recent decision by an employment tribunal in the UK it is.

In 2016, Australian businessman Duncan Bendall co-founded a company with his British wife Fiona, called The Female Social Network. They moved to London, and their personal and business relationship fell apart. Bendall was sacked for gross misconduct. Then he sued.

He claimed that, apart from his dismissal being unfair, he had been the victim of both sex and race discrimination. The race aspect was on the basis of his being Australian, a characteristic that his wife allegedly despised.