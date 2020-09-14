To die with or to die from? That is the question. Australia's federal tally clocks our COVID-19 death toll at 810 (seven deaths listed in Victoria this morning are yet to be included).
But recent questions around whether a person died from COVID-19 or with it has made many wonder just how accurate this tally is.
Just 9% of Australians who died from the virus had no co-morbidities.
