Sometimes people die of an unrelated cause, even though they tested positive to the virus.

To die with or to die from? That is the question. Australia's federal tally clocks our COVID-19 death toll at 810 (seven deaths listed in Victoria this morning are yet to be included).

But recent questions around whether a person died from COVID-19 or with it has made many wonder just how accurate this tally is.

Just 9% of Australians who died from the virus had no co-morbidities.