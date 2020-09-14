The ratings for the season premiere nearly doubled the figure for the previous Sunday’s Plate of Origin.

Shannon Ponton on The All New Monty. (Image: Channel Seven)

Seven improved last night with Plate of Origin out of the Sunday night line-up. In its place: the reworked version of The Full Monty.

The All New Monty -- with gals and guys taking their gear off -- recorded an audience of 1.19 million. That's nearly double the figure for the previous Sunday’s Plate of Origin flop.

The Block room winner reveal was steady on a week ago (1.34 million) and enough to win the night. But The All New Monty saw Seven move to second with the ABC third, well ahead of Ten back in fourth (in total people and the main channels).