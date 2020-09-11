The cruel and inhumane punishment of listening to football commentary.

Gogglebox Australia's Elias family (Image: Ten)

Watching TV on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights should be a viewing crime under the Interesting Free To Air TV Watching Convention.

Last night was exhibit #345671 (nights) where we have been bored to Netflixing, except for those who like a rose and a meat market or a giggling, self-absorbed TV viewer on Gogglebox.

NRL and AFL viewing is not an exempt activity under the Convention. The drone of the commentators, especially Brian Taylor on the AFL, is a cruel and very inhumane punishment.